Evanston, WY

Evanston diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.26

Evanston News Flash
 9 days ago
(EVANSTON, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Evanston they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Evanston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.79, at Maverik at 350 Front Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.05, listed at Shell at 259 Bear River Rd.

The average price across the greater Evanston area was $3.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik

350 Front Street, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.87
$4.07
$3.79

Maverik

535 County Rd, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.87
$4.07
$3.79

Loaf 'N Jug

40 Yellow Creek Rd, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.94

Flying J

1920 Harrison Dr, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$3.67
$4.12
$4.43
$--

Pilot

289 Bear River Dr, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$3.67
$4.12
$4.43
$--

Shell

259 Bear River Rd, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$4.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

