Evanston diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.26
(EVANSTON, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Evanston they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Evanston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.79, at Maverik at 350 Front Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.05, listed at Shell at 259 Bear River Rd.
The average price across the greater Evanston area was $3.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$3.87
$4.07
$3.79
|card
card$3.67
$3.87
$4.07
$3.79
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.94
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$3.67
$4.12
$4.43
$--
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$3.67
$4.12
$4.43
$--
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$4.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
