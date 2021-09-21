Evanston diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.26

(EVANSTON, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Evanston they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Evanston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.79, at Maverik at 350 Front Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.05, listed at Shell at 259 Bear River Rd.

The average price across the greater Evanston area was $3.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 350 Front Street, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 3.79

Maverik 535 County Rd, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 3.79

Loaf 'N Jug 40 Yellow Creek Rd, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.94

Flying J 1920 Harrison Dr, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 3.67 $ 4.12 $ 4.43 $ --

Pilot 289 Bear River Dr, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 3.67 $ 4.12 $ 4.43 $ --

Shell 259 Bear River Rd, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.