Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Harrison

(HARRISON, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Harrison, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Harrison area went to Shell at 1724 Capps Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 512 S Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Harrison area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1724 Capps Rd, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.04

Conoco 323 W Central Ave, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.01

Casey's 512 S Main St, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.09

Kum & Go 524 Us-62-65 S, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Casey's 1000 Hwy 6265 N, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.