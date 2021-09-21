CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Harrison

 9 days ago
(HARRISON, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Harrison, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Harrison area went to Shell at 1724 Capps Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 512 S Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Harrison area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

1724 Capps Rd, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.42
$3.04

Conoco

323 W Central Ave, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.01

Casey's

512 S Main St, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.40
$3.09

Kum & Go

524 Us-62-65 S, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.45
$3.09

Casey's

1000 Hwy 6265 N, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.40
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

