Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Harrison
(HARRISON, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Harrison, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Harrison area went to Shell at 1724 Capps Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 512 S Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Harrison area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.42
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.40
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.45
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.40
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0