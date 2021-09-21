CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beatrice, NE

Beatrice diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Beatrice Dispatch
Beatrice Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Retqo_0c3CwmpV00

(BEATRICE, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Beatrice area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Beatrice area went to Casey's at 806 W Court St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.12 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.12, at Casey's at 806 W Court St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Beatrice area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's

806 W Court St, Beatrice
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice, NE
59
Followers
216
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beatrice Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy