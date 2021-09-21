Beatrice diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(BEATRICE, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Beatrice area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Beatrice area went to Casey's at 806 W Court St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.12 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.12, at Casey's at 806 W Court St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Beatrice area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 806 W Court St, Beatrice

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.