CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, OR

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Florence

Florence News Flash
Florence News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xej3e_0c3Cwlwm00

(FLORENCE, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Florence they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Florence area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1839 Us-101had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Safeway at 700 Us-101, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09

The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76

1839 Us-101, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.99
$3.79
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.89

Fred Meyer

4701 Us-101, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$--
$--
$3.89

Safeway

700 Us-101, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
card
card$3.74
$3.91
$4.06
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Beat

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brooklyn area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lincoln Daily

Diesel price check: This is Lincoln's cheapest station

(LINCOLN, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Lincoln area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lincoln area went to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Phillips 66 at 205 N 9Th St, the survey found:
LINCOLN, NE
The Baltimorean

Diesel price check: This is Baltimore's cheapest station

(BALTIMORE, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.61 in the greater Baltimore area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baltimore area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1517 Caton Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 5128 Reisterstown Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.5.
BALTIMORE, MD
Florence News Flash

Florence News Flash

Florence, OR
73
Followers
252
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florence News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy