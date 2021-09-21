Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Florence

(FLORENCE, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Florence they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Florence area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1839 Us-101had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Safeway at 700 Us-101, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09

The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76 1839 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.89

Fred Meyer 4701 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Safeway 700 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 3.74 $ 3.91 $ 4.06 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.