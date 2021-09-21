Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Florence
(FLORENCE, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Florence they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Florence area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1839 Us-101had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Safeway at 700 Us-101, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09
The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.99
$3.79
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$3.74
$3.91
$4.06
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
