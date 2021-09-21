Diesel price update: Chatsworth's cheapest station
(CHATSWORTH, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Chatsworth, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Chatsworth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Circle K at 102 E Fort St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pure at 2035 Smyrna Church Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
