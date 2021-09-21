Diesel price update: Chatsworth's cheapest station

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Chatsworth, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Chatsworth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Circle K at 102 E Fort St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pure at 2035 Smyrna Church Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 102 E Fort St, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Victory 1217 N 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Mapco 1194 Us-76, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.05

Delta Express 1029 Us-411 S, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mapco 630 S 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Chevron 3080 Ga-52A, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.