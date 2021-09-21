CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatsworth, GA

Diesel price update: Chatsworth's cheapest station

Chatsworth News Beat
Chatsworth News Beat
 9 days ago
(CHATSWORTH, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Chatsworth, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Chatsworth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Circle K at 102 E Fort St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pure at 2035 Smyrna Church Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

102 E Fort St, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Victory

1217 N 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99

Mapco

1194 Us-76, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.05

Delta Express

1029 Us-411 S, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09

Mapco

630 S 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.09

Chevron

3080 Ga-52A, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Chatsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

