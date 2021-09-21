Survey of Shippensburg diesel prices reveals $0.12 savings at cheapest station
(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the Shippensburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Shippensburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.57, at Sheetz at 8000 Olde Scotland Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Sunoco at 200 Walnut Bottom Rd.
The average price across the greater Shippensburg area was $3.61, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.75
$4.10
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0