Survey of Shippensburg diesel prices reveals $0.12 savings at cheapest station

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the Shippensburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Shippensburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.57, at Sheetz at 8000 Olde Scotland Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Sunoco at 200 Walnut Bottom Rd.

The average price across the greater Shippensburg area was $3.61, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sheetz 8000 Olde Scotland Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.57

Sheetz 359 E King St, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Rutter's 1 Airport Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Sheetz 5234 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Sunoco 200 Walnut Bottom Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 4.10 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.