CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, WI

Diesel price check: This is Monroe's cheapest station

Monroe Bulletin
Monroe Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0c3CwfeQ00

(MONROE, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Monroe they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Monroe area went to Kwik Trip at 720 8Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Kwik Trip at 720 8Th Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Monroe area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip

720 8Th Ave, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.29

Smart Station

1637 4Th Ave, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Monroe, WI
Business
City
Monroe, WI
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Kwik Trip
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Monroe Bulletin

Monroe Bulletin

Monroe, WI
34
Followers
239
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monroe Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy