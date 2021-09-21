Diesel price check: This is Monroe's cheapest station

(MONROE, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Monroe they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Monroe area went to Kwik Trip at 720 8Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Kwik Trip at 720 8Th Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Monroe area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip 720 8Th Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Smart Station 1637 4Th Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.