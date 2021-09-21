Diesel price check: This is Monroe's cheapest station
(MONROE, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Monroe they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Monroe area went to Kwik Trip at 720 8Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Kwik Trip at 720 8Th Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Monroe area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
