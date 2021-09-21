Local price review shows diesel prices around Steamboat Springs
(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Steamboat Springs area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Steamboat Springs area on Tuesday, found that Kum & Go at 80 Anglers Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.69 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 942 Lincoln Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99
The average price across the greater Steamboat Springs area was $3.83, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$--
$4.44
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$4.29
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.12
$4.44
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.49
$4.79
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.24
$4.60
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.61
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
