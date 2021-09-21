CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Local price review shows diesel prices around Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zy3UO_0c3Cwelh00

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Steamboat Springs area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Steamboat Springs area on Tuesday, found that Kum & Go at 80 Anglers Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.69 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 942 Lincoln Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

The average price across the greater Steamboat Springs area was $3.83, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kum & Go

80 Anglers Dr, Steamboat Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$4.44
$3.69

Pilot

1694 13Th St, Steamboat Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.29
$3.69

Kum & Go

2032 Curve Plaza, Steamboat Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.12
$4.44
$3.69

Sinclair

905 Weiss Dr, Steamboat Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.49
$4.79
$3.79

Phillips 66

500 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.24
$4.60
$3.85

Sinclair

644 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.61
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Steamboat Springs News Alert

Steamboat Springs, CO
With Steamboat Springs News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

