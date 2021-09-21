Local price review shows diesel prices around Steamboat Springs

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Steamboat Springs area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Steamboat Springs area on Tuesday, found that Kum & Go at 80 Anglers Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.69 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 942 Lincoln Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

The average price across the greater Steamboat Springs area was $3.83, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kum & Go 80 Anglers Dr, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.44 $ 3.69

Pilot 1694 13Th St, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.69

Kum & Go 2032 Curve Plaza, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.12 $ 4.44 $ 3.69

Sinclair 905 Weiss Dr, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.49 $ 4.79 $ 3.79

Phillips 66 500 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.24 $ 4.60 $ 3.85

Sinclair 644 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.61 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.