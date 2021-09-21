CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

Lake Geneva Times
 9 days ago
(LAKE GENEVA, WI) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Lake Geneva, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lake Geneva area went to Mobil at N 1203 Park Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Kwik Trip at 700–798 Ann St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil

N 1203 Park Rd, Pell Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$2.99

Kwik Trip

700–798 Ann St, Lake Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.79
$3.09

Kwik Trip

710 Williams St, Lake Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.94
$3.09

Mobil

350 N Edwards Blvd, Lake Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.47
$3.94
$3.09

Mobil

501 Interchange North, Lake Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.09

Mobil

1415 Mill St, Lyons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:16 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

