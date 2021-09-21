Lake Geneva diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Lake Geneva, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lake Geneva area went to Mobil at N 1203 Park Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Kwik Trip at 700–798 Ann St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil N 1203 Park Rd, Pell Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Kwik Trip 700–798 Ann St, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 710 Williams St, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.94 $ 3.09

Mobil 350 N Edwards Blvd, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.47 $ 3.94 $ 3.09

Mobil 501 Interchange North, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mobil 1415 Mill St, Lyons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:16 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.