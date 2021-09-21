CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, AL

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Jasper stations charging $0.47 extra

Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXQ6C_0c3CwaEn00

(JASPER, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Jasper, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jasper area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at RaceWay at 4001 Us-78. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 83 Carl Cannon Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

RaceWay

4001 Us-78, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.25
$2.96

Chevron

475 Al-195 N, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.23

Love's Travel Stop

83 Carl Cannon Blvd, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.40
$3.38
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.40
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Jasper News Alert

Jasper News Alert

Jasper, AL
160
Followers
247
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy