Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Jasper stations charging $0.47 extra
(JASPER, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Jasper, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Jasper area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at RaceWay at 4001 Us-78. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 83 Carl Cannon Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.25
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.40
$3.38
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.40
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
