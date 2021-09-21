Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Jasper stations charging $0.47 extra

(JASPER, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Jasper, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jasper area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at RaceWay at 4001 Us-78. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 83 Carl Cannon Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

RaceWay 4001 Us-78, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 2.96

Chevron 475 Al-195 N, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Love's Travel Stop 83 Carl Cannon Blvd, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.