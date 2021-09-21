Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Yankton station

(YANKTON, SD) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Yankton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Yankton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Cork N Bottle at 1500 Broadway Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 2300 Broadway Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cork N Bottle 1500 Broadway Ave, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.84 $ -- $ 2.99

Sinclair 1207 E Sd-50, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Cenex 89823 Us-81, South Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The Fox Stop 1316 West 30Th , Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Hy-Vee 2110 Broadway St, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 2.89 $ 3.44 $ 3.05

Casey's 2300 Broadway Ave, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.