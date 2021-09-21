Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Yankton station
(YANKTON, SD) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Yankton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Yankton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Cork N Bottle at 1500 Broadway Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 2300 Broadway Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.84
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$2.89
$3.44
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.42
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0