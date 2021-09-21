Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Sault Sainte Marie

(SAULT SAINTE MARIE, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $133.61 if you’re buying diesel in Sault Sainte Marie, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sault Sainte Marie area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1058 W Easterday Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Canadian Tire at 752 Wellington St W, which listed a per-gallon price of $136.9

The average price across the greater Sault Sainte Marie area was $84.77, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 1058 W Easterday Ave, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Sunoco 4007 I-75 Business Spur, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Admiral 4135 I-75 Business Spur, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Shell 4249 I-75 Business Spur, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Meijer 1098 W 3 Mile Rd, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Flying J 996 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste Marie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 144.90 $ 162.90 $ 169.90 $ 133.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.