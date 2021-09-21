Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Emporia
(EMPORIA, VA) Savings of as much as $0.46 per gallon on diesel were available in the Emporia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Emporia area on Tuesday, found that Amoco at 128 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 930 W Atlantic St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$3.99
$3.09
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.49
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.16
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
