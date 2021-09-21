Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Emporia

(EMPORIA, VA) Savings of as much as $0.46 per gallon on diesel were available in the Emporia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Emporia area on Tuesday, found that Amoco at 128 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 930 W Atlantic St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Amoco 128 N Main St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

BP 501 W Atlantic St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Mahal Mart 103 Cloverleaf Dr, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Sunoco 932 W Atlantic St , Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

MS 58 Plaza 1001 Pleasant Shade Rd , Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Shell 1800 Sussex Dr, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.