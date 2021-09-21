Diesel lookout: $0.20 savings at cheapest Kittanning station

(KITTANNING, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Kittanning they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Kittanning area went to Kwik Fill at 13499 Ben Franklin Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.45 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Sheetz at 100 Walnut St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kwik Fill 13499 Ben Franklin Hwy, Kittanning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Jiffy Mini Mart 15137 Us-422, Worthington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.49

Par Mar Food Store 1400 5Th Ave, Ford City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sheetz 100 Walnut St, Kittanning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.65

Sheetz 13510 Ben Franklin Hwy, Kittanning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.65

Sheetz 410 Main St, Ford City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.