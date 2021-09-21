Diesel lookout: $0.20 savings at cheapest Kittanning station
(KITTANNING, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Kittanning they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Kittanning area went to Kwik Fill at 13499 Ben Franklin Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.45 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Sheetz at 100 Walnut St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.65
$3.85
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$4.09
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
