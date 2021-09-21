Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Elkins

(ELKINS, WV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.16 depending on where in Elkins they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Elkins area on Tuesday, found that Walmart at 721 Beverly Pikehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 1601 Beverly Pike, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Elkins area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart 721 Beverly Pike, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ -- $ 3.13

Kroger 450 11Th St, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.15

Go Mart Beverly Pike, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.15

BP 105 E Us-33, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Woodford Express N Randolph Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sheetz 1601 Beverly Pike, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.