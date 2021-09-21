Ogdensburg diesel price check shows where to save $130.71 per gallon

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $130.71 depending on where in Ogdensburg they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ogdensburg area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 1111 Champlain Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was MacEwen at 965 Edward St, which listed a per-gallon price of $133.9

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $78.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 1111 Champlain St, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sunoco 728 Canton St, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

Esso 909 Edward St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 132.90 $ -- $ -- $ 124.90

Ultramar 110 Prescott Centre Dr, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 131.90 $ 146.90 $ 151.90 $ 124.90

MacEwen 965 Edward St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 131.60 $ 147.90 $ 152.90 $ 133.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.