Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in North Adams

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater North Adams area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the North Adams area went to Cumberland Farms at 594 Union St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Mobil at 160 Howland Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cumberland Farms 594 Union St, North Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.93

Cumberland Farms 245 Ashland Street, North Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Valero 324 State Rd, North Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Cumberland Farms 1366 Curran Hwy, North Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Mobil 160 Howland Ave, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.13

7-Eleven 223 Columbia St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.