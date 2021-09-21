CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in North Adams

 9 days ago
(NORTH ADAMS, MA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater North Adams area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the North Adams area went to Cumberland Farms at 594 Union St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Mobil at 160 Howland Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cumberland Farms

594 Union St, North Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.09
$3.29
$2.93

Cumberland Farms

245 Ashland Street, North Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Valero

324 State Rd, North Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.22
$3.42
$3.09

Cumberland Farms

1366 Curran Hwy, North Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Mobil

160 Howland Ave, Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.13

7-Eleven

223 Columbia St, Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

