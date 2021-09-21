Local price review shows diesel prices around Mitchell
(MITCHELL, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Mitchell, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mitchell area went to M & H at 201 W Havens St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 1700 W Havens St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Mitchell area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.44
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.04
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.49
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
