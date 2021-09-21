CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Local price review shows diesel prices around Mitchell

Mitchell Today
Mitchell Today
 9 days ago
(MITCHELL, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Mitchell, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mitchell area went to M & H at 201 W Havens St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 1700 W Havens St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mitchell area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

M & H

201 W Havens St, Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.44
$3.04

County Fair Food & Fuel

1012 W Havens St, Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.04
$--
$3.04

Sinclair

1527 W Havens St, Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.04

Little Dukes

1800 N Main St, Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.49
$3.04

Sinclair

1905 N Main St, Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.04

Holiday

1821 S Burr St , Mitchell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Mitchell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

