Local price review shows diesel prices around Mitchell

(MITCHELL, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Mitchell, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mitchell area went to M & H at 201 W Havens St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 1700 W Havens St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mitchell area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

M & H 201 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.04

County Fair Food & Fuel 1012 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.04

Sinclair 1527 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Little Dukes 1800 N Main St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Sinclair 1905 N Main St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Holiday 1821 S Burr St , Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.