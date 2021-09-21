Diesel survey: Dumas's cheapest station
(DUMAS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.27 if you’re buying diesel in Dumas, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Dumas area went to Murphy USA at 2001 S Dumas Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.91 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.18, at Love's Travel Stop at 720 N Dumas Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Dumas area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.24
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.30
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$2.95
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0