Diesel survey: Dumas's cheapest station

(DUMAS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.27 if you’re buying diesel in Dumas, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Dumas area went to Murphy USA at 2001 S Dumas Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.91 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.18, at Love's Travel Stop at 720 N Dumas Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Dumas area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 2001 S Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 2.91

Phillips 66 101 N Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 2.92

Allsup's 208 N Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.92

Valero 403 N Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Allsup's 1024 S Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

United Express 1410 S Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95 card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.