Emporia diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.39

(EMPORIA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.39 if you’re buying diesel in Emporia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Emporia area went to Valero at Kansas Tpke, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Conoco at 4215 Us-50 W, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Emporia area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero Kansas Tpke, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.13 $ 3.37 $ 2.96

Phillips 66 2000 Industrial Rd, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1201 E 12Th St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1829 Merchant St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Casey's 1402 E 6Th Ave, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Conoco 4215 Us-50 W, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.20 $ 3.43 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.