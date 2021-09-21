Emporia diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.39
(EMPORIA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.39 if you’re buying diesel in Emporia, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Emporia area went to Valero at Kansas Tpke, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Conoco at 4215 Us-50 W, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Emporia area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.13
$3.37
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.20
$3.43
$3.29
|card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.43
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
