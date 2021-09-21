CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.39

Emporia News Beat
Emporia News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeZoE_0c3CwM4j00

(EMPORIA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.39 if you’re buying diesel in Emporia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Emporia area went to Valero at Kansas Tpke, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Conoco at 4215 Us-50 W, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Emporia area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

Kansas Tpke, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.13
$3.37
$2.96

Phillips 66

2000 Industrial Rd, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$--
$2.99

Phillips 66

1201 E 12Th St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.09

Phillips 66

1829 Merchant St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09

Casey's

1402 E 6Th Ave, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.19

Conoco

4215 Us-50 W, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.20
$3.43
$3.29
card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.43
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

