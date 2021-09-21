Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Waynesboro
(WAYNESBORO, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Waynesboro they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Waynesboro area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1350-A Azalea Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 706 Mississippi Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.92
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.96
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.97
$--
$2.92
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
