Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Waynesboro

(WAYNESBORO, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Waynesboro they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Waynesboro area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1350-A Azalea Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 706 Mississippi Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.92

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 1350-A Azalea Dr, Waynesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Chevron 706 Mississippi Dr, Waynesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.97 $ -- $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.