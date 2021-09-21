Alamogordo diesel price check reveals $0.34 savings at cheapest station

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Alamogordo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Alamogordo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Murphy Express at 221 South White Sand Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Phillips 66 at 675 10Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy Express 221 South White Sand Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.60 $ 2.95

Circle K 657 S White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2401 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

Circle K 1616 10Th St, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

Alon 100 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.05

Speedway 1957 Us-54 S, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.