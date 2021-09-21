Alamogordo diesel price check reveals $0.34 savings at cheapest station
(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Alamogordo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Alamogordo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Murphy Express at 221 South White Sand Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Phillips 66 at 675 10Th St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.60
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$3.43
$3.05
|card
card$2.75
$3.19
$3.49
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.13
$3.43
$2.99
|card
card$2.75
$3.19
$3.49
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.55
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0