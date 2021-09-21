CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo diesel price check reveals $0.34 savings at cheapest station

Alamogordo Post
Alamogordo Post
 9 days ago
(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Alamogordo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Alamogordo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Murphy Express at 221 South White Sand Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Phillips 66 at 675 10Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy Express

221 South White Sand Blvd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.60
$2.95

Circle K

657 S White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$3.43
$3.05
card
card$2.75
$3.19
$3.49
$2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2401 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.95

Circle K

1616 10Th St, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.13
$3.43
$2.99
card
card$2.75
$3.19
$3.49
$3.05

Alon

100 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.55
$3.05

Speedway

1957 Us-54 S, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Alamogordo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

