Great Bend, KS

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Great Bend's cheapest

Great Bend News Beat
 9 days ago
(GREAT BEND, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Great Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Great Bend area on Tuesday, found that Zip's Service at 2010 10Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 1221 10Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Zip's Service

2010 10Th St, Great Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Dillons

4107 10Th St, Great Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Phillips 66

3824 Railroad Ave, Great Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Love's Country Store

1221 10Th St, Great Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.30
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

