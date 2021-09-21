Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Great Bend's cheapest

(GREAT BEND, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Great Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Great Bend area on Tuesday, found that Zip's Service at 2010 10Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 1221 10Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Zip's Service 2010 10Th St, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Dillons 4107 10Th St, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 3824 Railroad Ave, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 1221 10Th St, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.30 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.