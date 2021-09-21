Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Great Bend's cheapest
(GREAT BEND, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Great Bend, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Great Bend area on Tuesday, found that Zip's Service at 2010 10Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 1221 10Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.30
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
