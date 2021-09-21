Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Sandpoint
(SANDPOINT, ID) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sandpoint area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sandpoint area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 402 N 5Th Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.54 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 830 N 5Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.6
The average price across the greater Sandpoint area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.72
$3.87
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.74
$3.95
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.67
$3.87
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$--
$4.25
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.89
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.58
$3.78
$4.31
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
