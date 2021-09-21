CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandpoint, ID

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Sandpoint

Sandpoint Voice
Sandpoint Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBlVv_0c3CwIXp00

(SANDPOINT, ID) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sandpoint area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sandpoint area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 402 N 5Th Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.54 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 830 N 5Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.6

The average price across the greater Sandpoint area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron

402 N 5Th Ave, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.72
$3.87
$3.54

Conoco

209 E Superior St, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.74
$3.95
$3.54

Chevron

210 E Superior St, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.67
$3.87
$3.54

76

31076 Id-200 E, Ponderay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$4.25
$3.54

Conoco

468810 Us-95, Sagle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.89
$3.54

Conoco

1105 Michigan St, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$3.78
$4.31
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Sandpoint, ID
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Mobil
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Sandpoint Voice

Sandpoint Voice

Sandpoint, ID
25
Followers
258
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandpoint Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy