Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Sandpoint

(SANDPOINT, ID) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sandpoint area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sandpoint area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 402 N 5Th Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.54 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 830 N 5Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.6

The average price across the greater Sandpoint area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 402 N 5Th Ave, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.72 $ 3.87 $ 3.54

Conoco 209 E Superior St, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.74 $ 3.95 $ 3.54

Chevron 210 E Superior St, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 3.54

76 31076 Id-200 E, Ponderay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 4.25 $ 3.54

Conoco 468810 Us-95, Sagle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.54

Conoco 1105 Michigan St, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 4.31 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.