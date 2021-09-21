CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Clanton

Clanton News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biQ5Z_0c3CwGmN00

(CLANTON, AL) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Clanton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Clanton area went to Valero at 500 7Th St S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 300 Arby Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Clanton area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

500 7Th St S, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.02

CITGO

508 7Th St S, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.02

CITGO

2646 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.09
$3.39
$3.17

Shell

2131 7Th St S, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$3.54
$3.25

Love's Travel Stop

300 Arby Dr, Clanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.38
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

PHX Sun-Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Exxon at 3202 E Van Buren St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, the survey found:
PHOENIX, AZ
The Dallasite

Local price review shows diesel prices around Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.57 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Dallas area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 3308 Ft Worth Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.73 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1607 Regal Row, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3.
DALLAS, TX
Clanton News Alert

Clanton, AL
With Clanton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

