Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Clanton

(CLANTON, AL) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Clanton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Clanton area went to Valero at 500 7Th St S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 300 Arby Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Clanton area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 500 7Th St S, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

CITGO 508 7Th St S, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

CITGO 2646 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.17

Shell 2131 7Th St S, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.25

Love's Travel Stop 300 Arby Dr, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.