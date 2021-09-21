Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Clanton
(CLANTON, AL) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Clanton, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Clanton area went to Valero at 500 7Th St S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 300 Arby Dr, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Clanton area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.09
$3.39
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.54
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.38
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
