Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Gaylord stations charging $0.12 extra

(GAYLORD, MI) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the Gaylord area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Gaylord area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 730 W Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 502 S Otsego Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 730 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.13

Family Fare 835 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.71 $ 3.13

Murphy USA 859 Edelweiss Village Pkwy, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.13

Meijer 250 Meijer Dr, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Marathon 502 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Shell 1025 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.