Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Gaylord stations charging $0.12 extra
(GAYLORD, MI) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the Gaylord area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Gaylord area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 730 W Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 502 S Otsego Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.25
$3.55
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.71
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0