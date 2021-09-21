CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Gaylord stations charging $0.12 extra

Gaylord News Watch
Gaylord News Watch
 9 days ago
(GAYLORD, MI) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the Gaylord area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Gaylord area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 730 W Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 502 S Otsego Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

730 W Main St, Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.25
$3.55
$3.13

Family Fare

835 W Main St, Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.71
$3.13

Murphy USA

859 Edelweiss Village Pkwy, Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.13

Meijer

250 Meijer Dr, Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.19

Marathon

502 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.25

Shell

1025 W Main St, Gaylord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

