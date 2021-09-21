Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Kerrville

(KERRVILLE, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Kerrville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kerrville area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 505 Sidney Baker Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.69 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 920 Harper Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Kerrville area was $2.82, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 505 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.01 $ 3.42 $ 2.69

H-E-B 300 Main St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 3.17 $ 2.69

Valero 321 S Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.69

Stripes 3305 Memorial Blvd, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.75

Shell 2128 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 1805 Broadway St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.