Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Kerrville
(KERRVILLE, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Kerrville area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Kerrville area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 505 Sidney Baker Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.69 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 920 Harper Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
The average price across the greater Kerrville area was $2.82, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$3.01
$3.42
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$3.17
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.39
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.94
$--
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.09
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
