Nixa, MO

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Nixa's cheapest

Nixa News Beat
 9 days ago
(NIXA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Nixa, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Nixa area on Tuesday, found that Signal at 402 W Mt Vernon Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kum & Go at 402 Massey Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Nixa area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Signal

402 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.95
$3.33
$2.87

Kum & Go

102 Ridgecrest Ave, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.39
$2.94

Casey's

504 W Wasson Dr, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.13
$3.38
$2.94

Conoco

615 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.49
$2.94

Casey's

1110 W Mount Vernon St, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.43
$2.94

Casey's

1306 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.13
$3.38
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Nixa News Beat

Nixa News Beat

Nixa, MO
59
Followers
266
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

