Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Palestine

(PALESTINE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Palestine they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Palestine area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Fast Track at 3804 W Oak St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Exxon at 3209 W Oak St.

The average price across the greater Palestine area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fast Track 3804 W Oak St, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 3209 W Oak St, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.