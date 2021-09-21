Survey pinpoints New Ulm's cheapest diesel
(NEW ULM, MN) Savings of as much as $0.39 per gallon on diesel were available in the New Ulm area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater New Ulm area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Luepke Oil at 1400 South Valley St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Hy-Vee at 2027 S Broadway St.
The average price across the greater New Ulm area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.48
$3.88
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.18
$--
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
