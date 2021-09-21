CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Survey pinpoints New Ulm's cheapest diesel

New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxxC3_0c3Cw4Gu00

(NEW ULM, MN) Savings of as much as $0.39 per gallon on diesel were available in the New Ulm area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater New Ulm area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Luepke Oil at 1400 South Valley St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Hy-Vee at 2027 S Broadway St.

The average price across the greater New Ulm area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Luepke Oil

1400 South Valley St, New Ulm
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$2.99

BP

627 N Minnesota St, New Ulm
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.48
$3.88
$3.09

Cenex

40319 Mn-15, Klossner
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.17

Casey's

31420Th St S, New Ulm
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.19

Hy-Vee

2027 S Broadway St, New Ulm
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.18
$--
$3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

