Survey pinpoints New Ulm's cheapest diesel

(NEW ULM, MN) Savings of as much as $0.39 per gallon on diesel were available in the New Ulm area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater New Ulm area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Luepke Oil at 1400 South Valley St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Hy-Vee at 2027 S Broadway St.

The average price across the greater New Ulm area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Luepke Oil 1400 South Valley St, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.99

BP 627 N Minnesota St, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 3.88 $ 3.09

Cenex 40319 Mn-15, Klossner

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Casey's 31420Th St S, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Hy-Vee 2027 S Broadway St, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.