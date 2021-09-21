CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

Shawano diesel price check reveals $0.05 savings at cheapest station

Shawano Digest
Shawano Digest
 9 days ago
(SHAWANO, WI) Savings of as much as $0.05 per gallon on diesel were available in the Shawano area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Shawano area went to People's Express at 716 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shawano Service at 315 S Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Shawano area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

People's Express

716 S Main St, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.27
$3.85
$3.14

People's Express

1206 E Green Bay St, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$3.85
$3.14

Kwik Trip

1241E Green Bay Ave, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.76
$3.14

BP

N5847 State Highway 47 55, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.76
$3.14

People's Express

1381 E Green Bay St, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$3.85
$3.14

Shawano Service

315 S Main St, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

