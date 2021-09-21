Shawano diesel price check reveals $0.05 savings at cheapest station
(SHAWANO, WI) Savings of as much as $0.05 per gallon on diesel were available in the Shawano area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Shawano area went to People's Express at 716 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shawano Service at 315 S Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Shawano area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.27
$3.85
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$3.85
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.76
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.76
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$3.85
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
