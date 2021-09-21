CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Russellville

 9 days ago
(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Russellville area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Russellville area went to Casey's at 307 S Arkansas Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Pilot at 215 Ar-331 N, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Russellville area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's

307 S Arkansas Ave, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.28
$3.09

Kroger

1009 W Main St, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$3.09

Phillips 66

2403 N Arkansas Ave, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.60
$3.09

Phillips 66

2750 S Arkansas Ave, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.33
$3.09

Casey's

2803 S Arkansas Ave, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.38
$3.09

Pilot

215 Ar-331 N, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.38
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

