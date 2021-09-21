Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Russellville

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Russellville area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Russellville area went to Casey's at 307 S Arkansas Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Pilot at 215 Ar-331 N, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Russellville area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 307 S Arkansas Ave, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.28 $ 3.09

Kroger 1009 W Main St, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 2403 N Arkansas Ave, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.60 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 2750 S Arkansas Ave, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.33 $ 3.09

Casey's 2803 S Arkansas Ave, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 3.09

Pilot 215 Ar-331 N, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.38 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.