Survey pinpoints diesel prices around La Grande

(LA GRANDE, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.07 in the greater La Grande area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the La Grande area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1709 Gekeler Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.72 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 63276 Or-203, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.79

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.76, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 1709 Gekeler Ln, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.76 $ -- $ -- $ 3.72

Exxon 2310 Island Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75

Chevron 2706 Island Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.75

Flying J 63276 Or-203, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.72 $ 3.97 $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.73 $ 3.98 $ 4.23 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.