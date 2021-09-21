CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around La Grande

 9 days ago
(LA GRANDE, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.07 in the greater La Grande area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the La Grande area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1709 Gekeler Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.72 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 63276 Or-203, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.79

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.76, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

1709 Gekeler Ln, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.76
$--
$--
$3.72

Exxon

2310 Island Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.75

Chevron

2706 Island Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.75

Flying J

63276 Or-203, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.72
$3.97
$--
$3.79
card
card$3.73
$3.98
$4.23
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

La Grande, OR
