Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Williston's cheapest

(WILLISTON, ND) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Williston, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Williston area went to M & H at 1021 2Nd Ave W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Kum & Go at 910 11Th St E, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

M & H 1021 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Cash Wise Express 300 11Th St W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Simonson 1409 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.13 card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1621 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Sinclair 1720 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Cenex 209 Washington Ave, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.