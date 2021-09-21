Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Williston's cheapest
(WILLISTON, ND) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Williston, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Williston area went to M & H at 1021 2Nd Ave W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Kum & Go at 910 11Th St E, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
