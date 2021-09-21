Carlsbad diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.40

(CARLSBAD, NM) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Carlsbad they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Carlsbad area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Exxon at 106 W Greene St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Pilot at 3202 S Canal St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 106 W Greene St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Exxon 1201 W Pierce St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Murphy Express 2301 S Canal St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.22

Alon 824 W Mermod St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.25

Alon 920 W Mermod St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.25

Shell 821 N Canal St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.