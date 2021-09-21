CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.40

Carlsbad Dispatch
Carlsbad Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUVmB_0c3CvyDC00

(CARLSBAD, NM) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Carlsbad they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Carlsbad area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Exxon at 106 W Greene St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Pilot at 3202 S Canal St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon

106 W Greene St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

Exxon

1201 W Pierce St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.19

Murphy Express

2301 S Canal St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$3.22

Alon

824 W Mermod St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$3.25

Alon

920 W Mermod St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.35
$3.25

Shell

821 N Canal St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

