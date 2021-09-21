CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Local price review shows Big Spring diesel price, cheapest station

Big Spring Today
 9 days ago
(BIG SPRING, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.43 depending on where in Big Spring they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Big Spring area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 201-A W Marcy Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1100 N Lamesa Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Big Spring area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

201-A W Marcy Dr, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.28
$2.96

Chevron

311 S Gregg St, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

2501 S Gregg St, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Pilot

706 E Ih-20 , Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$2.90
$3.32
$3.74
$3.35

Chevron

1100 N Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.44
$3.64
$3.39

Sunoco

1101 Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$2.98
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

