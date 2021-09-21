Local price review shows Big Spring diesel price, cheapest station

(BIG SPRING, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.43 depending on where in Big Spring they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Big Spring area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 201-A W Marcy Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1100 N Lamesa Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Big Spring area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 201-A W Marcy Dr, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.28 $ 2.96

Chevron 311 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 2501 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Pilot 706 E Ih-20 , Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.32 $ 3.74 $ 3.35

Chevron 1100 N Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.39

Sunoco 1101 Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.