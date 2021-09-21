Local price review shows Big Spring diesel price, cheapest station
(BIG SPRING, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.43 depending on where in Big Spring they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Big Spring area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 201-A W Marcy Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1100 N Lamesa Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Big Spring area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.28
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$2.90
$3.32
$3.74
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.44
$3.64
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$2.98
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
