Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Marquette station
(MARQUETTE, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Marquette area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Marquette area on Tuesday, found that BP at 501 W Washington Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 301 N Mi-553, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Marquette area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.72
$3.92
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.59
$4.03
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.69
$4.09
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.69
$4.09
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.69
$4.09
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.84
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
