Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Marquette station

(MARQUETTE, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Marquette area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Marquette area on Tuesday, found that BP at 501 W Washington Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 301 N Mi-553, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Marquette area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 501 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.19

BP 301 W Fair Ave, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 4.03 $ 3.19

Krist 338 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Krist 1110 Lincoln Ave, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.39

Krist 2782 Us-41 W, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.39

Meijer 3630 Us-41 West, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.