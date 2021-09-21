Thirsty truck? Here's Dodge City's cheapest diesel

(DODGE CITY, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Dodge City they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Dodge City area went to Love's Country Store at 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Unbranded at 2524 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Dodge City area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Country Store 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Casey's 700 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Love's Country Store 1108 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Murphy USA 1907 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 2201 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 2505 E Tr St, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.