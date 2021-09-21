Thirsty truck? Here's Dodge City's cheapest diesel
(DODGE CITY, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Dodge City they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Dodge City area went to Love's Country Store at 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Unbranded at 2524 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Dodge City area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$3.66
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$3.66
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.44
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
