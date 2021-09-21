CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

Thirsty truck? Here's Dodge City's cheapest diesel

Dodge City Today
Dodge City Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0966Pz_0c3Cvsuq00

(DODGE CITY, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Dodge City they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Dodge City area went to Love's Country Store at 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Unbranded at 2524 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Dodge City area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Country Store

400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--

Casey's

700 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$3.66
$3.19

Love's Country Store

1108 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--

Murphy USA

1907 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.19

Casey's

2201 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$3.66
$3.19

Love's Travel Stop

2505 E Tr St, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.44
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Gas, KS
Dodge City, KS
Traffic
The Milpitas Dispatch

Thirsty truck? Here's Milpitas's cheapest diesel

(MILPITAS, CA) You could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on diesel in Milpitas, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Milpitas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.06, at City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 1747 N 1St St.
MILPITAS, CA
The Baltimorean

Diesel price check: This is Baltimore's cheapest station

(BALTIMORE, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.61 in the greater Baltimore area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baltimore area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1517 Caton Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 5128 Reisterstown Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.5.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-Valley Tribune

Thirsty truck? Here's Pleasanton's cheapest diesel

(PLEASANTON, CA) You could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1175 Catalina Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4212 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $5.19.
PLEASANTON, CA
Dodge City Today

Dodge City Today

Dodge City, KS
48
Followers
253
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy