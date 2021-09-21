Survey of Astoria diesel prices shows where to save $0.28 per gallon

(ASTORIA, OR) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Astoria area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Astoria area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 3200 Leif Erikson Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.51 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 584 Marine Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.79

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.64, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Safeway 3200 Leif Erikson Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ 3.51 card card $ 3.77 $ 3.79 $ 3.95 $ 3.61

Mobil 1701 Marine Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.59

Fred Meyer 695 S Oregon Coast Hwy, Warrenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.96 $ 3.59

76 180 Marine Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 3.93 $ 4.03 $ 3.65

Chevron 584 Marine Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 3.99 $ 4.15 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.93 $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.