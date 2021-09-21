Survey of Astoria diesel prices shows where to save $0.28 per gallon
(ASTORIA, OR) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Astoria area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Astoria area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 3200 Leif Erikson Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.51 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 584 Marine Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.79
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.64, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.67
$3.69
$3.85
$3.51
|card
card$3.77
$3.79
$3.95
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.96
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$3.93
$4.03
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$3.99
$4.15
$3.79
|card
card$3.93
$4.09
$4.25
$3.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
