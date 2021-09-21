CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Survey of Astoria diesel prices shows where to save $0.28 per gallon

Astoria Times
Astoria Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8DGC_0c3Cvr2700

(ASTORIA, OR) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Astoria area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Astoria area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 3200 Leif Erikson Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.51 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 584 Marine Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.79

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.64, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Safeway

3200 Leif Erikson Dr, Astoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.67
$3.69
$3.85
$3.51
card
card$3.77
$3.79
$3.95
$3.61

Mobil

1701 Marine Dr, Astoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$3.59

Fred Meyer

695 S Oregon Coast Hwy, Warrenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.96
$3.59

76

180 Marine Dr, Astoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.83
$3.93
$4.03
$3.65

Chevron

584 Marine Dr, Astoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$3.99
$4.15
$3.79
card
card$3.93
$4.09
$4.25
$3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

