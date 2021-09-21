Local price review shows diesel prices around Hibbing
(HIBBING, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Hibbing they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Hibbing area went to Cenex at 1605 E 40Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Cenex at 1605 E 40Th St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.32
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
