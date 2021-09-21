Survey of Manitowoc diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station

(MANITOWOC, WI) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Manitowoc area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Manitowoc area went to Mobil at 3930 Calumet Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 401 N 8Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 3930 Calumet Ave, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Kwik Trip 401 N 8Th St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.77 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 2103 S 42Nd St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.19

Fleet Farm 1235 S Rapids Rd, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

CITGO 4611 Dewey St , Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.19

Meijer 1818 S Rapids Rd, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.