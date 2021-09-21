Survey of Manitowoc diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station
(MANITOWOC, WI) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Manitowoc area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Manitowoc area went to Mobil at 3930 Calumet Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 401 N 8Th St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.77
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
