CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc, WI

Survey of Manitowoc diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station

Manitowoc Journal
Manitowoc Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aIOs_0c3Cvmri00

(MANITOWOC, WI) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Manitowoc area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Manitowoc area went to Mobil at 3930 Calumet Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 401 N 8Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil

3930 Calumet Ave, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.13

Kwik Trip

401 N 8Th St, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.77
$3.19

Kwik Trip

2103 S 42Nd St, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.19

Fleet Farm

1235 S Rapids Rd, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

CITGO

4611 Dewey St , Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$--
$3.19

Meijer

1818 S Rapids Rd, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc, WI
86
Followers
263
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manitowoc Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy