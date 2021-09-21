CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Diesel price check: This is Thomasville's cheapest station

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYLdD_0c3Cvk6G00

(THOMASVILLE, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Thomasville area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Thomasville area went to BP at 4616 County Line Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at RaceWay at 13883 Us-19 S, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

4616 County Line Rd, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.71
$3.29
$3.79
$2.89
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$--
$2.99

Circle K

10317 Us-84 E, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.15
$3.33
$3.05

Bain's Auto Service

201 Remington Ave, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$3.09

Shell

2004 Ga-122 Ste 1, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.10

VP Racing Fuels

12216 Us-84 E, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.14

RaceWay

13883 Us-19 S, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

