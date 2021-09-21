Diesel price check: This is Thomasville's cheapest station

(THOMASVILLE, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Thomasville area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Thomasville area went to BP at 4616 County Line Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at RaceWay at 13883 Us-19 S, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 4616 County Line Rd, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Circle K 10317 Us-84 E, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.15 $ 3.33 $ 3.05

Bain's Auto Service 201 Remington Ave, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Shell 2004 Ga-122 Ste 1, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10

VP Racing Fuels 12216 Us-84 E, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

RaceWay 13883 Us-19 S, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.