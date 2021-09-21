Diesel price check: This is Thomasville's cheapest station
(THOMASVILLE, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Thomasville area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Thomasville area went to BP at 4616 County Line Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at RaceWay at 13883 Us-19 S, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.71
$3.29
$3.79
$2.89
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.15
$3.33
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
