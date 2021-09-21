CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, TN

Covington diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.34

 9 days ago
(COVINGTON, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Covington they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Covington area went to Murphy USA at 1631 Us-51 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Exxon at 1725 Us-51, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Covington area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

1631 Us-51 S, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.33
$2.95

Mapco

833 Us-51, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.99

Exxon

1725 Us-51, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

