Thirsty truck? Here's Hereford's cheapest diesel
(HEREFORD, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.38 if you’re buying diesel in Hereford, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hereford area went to Valero at 529 Ave H, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Love's Travel Stop at 901 W 1St St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
