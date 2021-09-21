Thirsty truck? Here's Hereford's cheapest diesel

(HEREFORD, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.38 if you’re buying diesel in Hereford, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hereford area went to Valero at 529 Ave H, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Love's Travel Stop at 901 W 1St St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 529 Ave H, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 625 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Phillips 66 830 S 25 Mile Ave, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Sinclair 301 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Goodin Fuels 800 W 1St St, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.97

Goodin Fuels 1507 E Park Ave, Hereford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.