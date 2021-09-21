CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, TX

Thirsty truck? Here's Hereford's cheapest diesel

Hereford Dispatch
Hereford Dispatch
 9 days ago
(HEREFORD, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.38 if you’re buying diesel in Hereford, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hereford area went to Valero at 529 Ave H, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Love's Travel Stop at 901 W 1St St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

529 Ave H, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.85

Murphy USA

625 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.85

Phillips 66

830 S 25 Mile Ave, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.89

Sinclair

301 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.89

Goodin Fuels

800 W 1St St, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.97

Goodin Fuels

1507 E Park Ave, Hereford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford, TX
23
Followers
238
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hereford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

