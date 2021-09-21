Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Chickasha
(CHICKASHA, OK) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Chickasha, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Chickasha area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 87 Mile I-44had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 3505 S 4Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
The average price across the greater Chickasha area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$3.39
$2.83
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.39
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.08
$3.19
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.16
$3.31
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.59
$3.06
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
