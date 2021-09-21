Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Chickasha

(CHICKASHA, OK) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Chickasha, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Chickasha area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 87 Mile I-44had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 3505 S 4Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Chickasha area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 87 Mile I-44, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.83 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.87

Jays 1027 E Choctaw Ave, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.08 $ 3.19 $ 2.98

Murphy USA 2027 S 1St St, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Shell 1202 S 4Th St, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Circle K 2801 S 4Th St, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.31 $ 3.05

Shell 402 W Country Club Rd, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.