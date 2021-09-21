CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chickasha, OK

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Chickasha

Chickasha Journal
Chickasha Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTcyu_0c3CvhS500

(CHICKASHA, OK) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Chickasha, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Chickasha area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 87 Mile I-44had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 3505 S 4Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Chickasha area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66

87 Mile I-44, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$3.39
$2.83
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.39
$2.87

Jays

1027 E Choctaw Ave, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.08
$3.19
$2.98

Murphy USA

2027 S 1St St, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$3.03

Shell

1202 S 4Th St, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.05

Circle K

2801 S 4Th St, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.16
$3.31
$3.05

Shell

402 W Country Club Rd, Chickasha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.59
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Manhattan Echo

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Manhattan area went to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
MANHATTAN, NY
Chickasha Journal

Chickasha Journal

Chickasha, OK
61
Followers
246
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chickasha Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy