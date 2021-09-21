Diesel lookout: $0.62 savings at cheapest South Lake Tahoe station

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.62 in the greater South Lake Tahoe area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater South Lake Tahoe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.37, at American Gas at 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.72, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

American Gas 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.47 $ 4.67 $ 4.87 $ 4.37

Raley's 1020 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.51 $ 4.61 $ 4.71 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.71 $ 4.81 $ 4.91 $ 4.59

Safeway 3376 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.73 $ 4.83 $ 4.93 $ 4.51 card card $ 4.73 $ 4.83 $ 4.93 $ 4.51

76 2933 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Chevron 2986 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.15 $ 4.69 card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.25 $ 4.79

Shell 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 5.29 $ 5.39 $ 4.99 card card $ 5.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.