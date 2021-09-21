CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Diesel lookout: $0.62 savings at cheapest South Lake Tahoe station

South Lake Tahoe Times
South Lake Tahoe Times
 9 days ago
(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.62 in the greater South Lake Tahoe area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater South Lake Tahoe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.37, at American Gas at 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.72, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

American Gas

2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.47
$4.67
$4.87
$4.37

Raley's

1020 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.51
$4.61
$4.71
$4.49
card
card$4.71
$4.81
$4.91
$4.59

Safeway

3376 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.73
$4.83
$4.93
$4.51
card
card$4.73
$4.83
$4.93
$4.51

76

2933 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

Chevron

2986 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.15
$4.69
card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.25
$4.79

Shell

2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$5.29
$5.39
$4.99
card
card$5.19
$--
$--
$4.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

