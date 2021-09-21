Diesel lookout: $0.62 savings at cheapest South Lake Tahoe station
(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.62 in the greater South Lake Tahoe area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater South Lake Tahoe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.37, at American Gas at 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.72, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.47
$4.67
$4.87
$4.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.51
$4.61
$4.71
$4.49
|card
card$4.71
$4.81
$4.91
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.73
$4.83
$4.93
$4.51
|card
card$4.73
$4.83
$4.93
$4.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.15
$4.69
|card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.25
$4.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$5.29
$5.39
$4.99
|card
card$5.19
$--
$--
$4.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
