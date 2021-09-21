CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman, TX

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Kaufman station

Kaufman News Alert
Kaufman News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjI1C_0c3CvdvB00

(KAUFMAN, TX) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Kaufman, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kaufman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Circle K at 2201 S Washington St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.79, listed at Circle K at 2201 S Washington St.

The average price across the greater Kaufman area was $2.79, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

2201 S Washington St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.14
$3.54
$2.79

Valero

2220 S Washington St, Kaufman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

