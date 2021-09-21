CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.15

Stevens Point News Flash
 9 days ago
(STEVENS POINT, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Stevens Point area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Stevens Point area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Amoco at 3001 Village Park Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Kwik Trip at 5311 Old Hwy 18.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Amoco

3001 Village Park Dr, Plover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.04

Kwik Trip

1600 Maria Dr, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

The Store

201 W Clark St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Kwik Trip

3258 Church St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Kwik Trip

3533 Stanley St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09

Amoco

5485 Us-10 E, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

