Stevens Point diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.15
(STEVENS POINT, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Stevens Point area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Stevens Point area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Amoco at 3001 Village Park Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Kwik Trip at 5311 Old Hwy 18.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0