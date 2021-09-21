Local price review shows diesel prices around Faribault

(FARIBAULT, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.18 if you’re buying diesel in Faribault, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Faribault area went to Kwik Trip at 1405 Mn-60 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.11 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Casey's at 21020Th St Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip 1405 Mn-60 W, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.11

Hy-Vee 1930 N Grant St, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.13

Mobil 1419 Division St W, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 3.70 $ 3.14

Cenex 28 E Division St , Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.18

Casey's 21020Th St Nw, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Speedway 2519 N Lyndale Ave, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.