Local price review shows diesel prices around Faribault
(FARIBAULT, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.18 if you’re buying diesel in Faribault, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Faribault area went to Kwik Trip at 1405 Mn-60 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.11 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Casey's at 21020Th St Nw, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.84
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.79
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.19
$3.70
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.19
$3.29
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.59
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0