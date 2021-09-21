CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Local price review shows diesel prices around Faribault

Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bE9co_0c3Cvb9j00

(FARIBAULT, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.18 if you’re buying diesel in Faribault, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Faribault area went to Kwik Trip at 1405 Mn-60 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.11 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Casey's at 21020Th St Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip

1405 Mn-60 W, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.84
$3.11

Hy-Vee

1930 N Grant St, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.79
$3.13

Mobil

1419 Division St W, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.19
$3.70
$3.14

Cenex

28 E Division St , Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.19
$3.29
$3.18

Casey's

21020Th St Nw, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.29

Speedway

2519 N Lyndale Ave, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.59
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

