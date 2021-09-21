Corsicana diesel price check shows where to save $0.27 per gallon

(CORSICANA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Corsicana area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Corsicana area went to Brookshire's at 800 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.88 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Valero at 2500 W 7Th Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Brookshire's 800 N Main St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ -- $ 2.88

H-E-B 201 S 15Th St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.26 $ 2.89

Shell 2809 N Beaton St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.93

Valero 601 N Beaton St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Exxon 200 W 7Th Ave, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 941 W 7Th Ave, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.