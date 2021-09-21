Corsicana diesel price check shows where to save $0.27 per gallon
(CORSICANA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Corsicana area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Corsicana area went to Brookshire's at 800 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.88 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Valero at 2500 W 7Th Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$--
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.26
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.79
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.79
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
